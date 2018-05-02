Hulu Stephen King Drama ‘Castle Rock’ Finally Has a Premiere
Your summer trip to Shawshank is officially booked. Hulu confirms that Stephen King mashup drama Castle Rock will premiere in July, while a spooky new teaser highlights some old haunts and creepy goings-on.
In addition to renewing The Handmaid’s Tale for Season 3, Hulu announced at its Wednesday upfront that its long-awaited Castle Rock will premiere on July 25 – just in time for Comic-Con 2018. A fresh trailer also digs into the town’s sordid history, while LOST alum Terry O’Quinn’s Dale Lacy hints at an ominous future in store for André Holland’s Henry Deaver. Here’s the synopsis:
A psychological-horror series set in the Stephen King multiverse, Castle Rock combines the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland. The fictional Maine town of Castle Rock has figured prominently in King’s literary career: Cujo, The Dark Half, IT and Needful Things, as well as novella The Body and numerous short stories such as Rita Hayworth and The Shawshank Redemption are either set there or contain references to Castle Rock. Castle Rock is an original suspense/thriller — a first-of-its-kind reimagining that explores the themes and worlds uniting the entire King canon, while brushing up against some of his most iconic and beloved stories.
The cast also includes It boy Bill Skarsgård as a mysterious inmate, Leftovers and Daredevil favorite Scott Glenn as Sheriff Alan Pangborn, Melanie Lynskey as Molly Strand, Bloodline alum Sissy Spacek as Ruth Deaver – estranged adoptive mother of Henry (Moonlight star Holland) – and Suburgatory star Jane Levy as Jackie, “the death-obsessed and self-appointed historian of Castle Rock.” Manhattan alum Sam Shaw and Dusty Thomason helm the Bad Robot project.
Check out some prior trailers for Castle Rock below, and stay tuned.
