AMBER Alert Issued for Infant Son of Murdered Woman

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-month-old boy whose mother was found murdered on Thursday in Wayne County.

Selena Hidalgo-Calderon's remains were found stuffed in a bag on Joy Road in Sodus, NY on Thursday where it's believed she worked. Her boyfriend has been charged in connection with the case.

Shortly before 10:30 Friday morning, authorities issued as Amber Alert for the woman's son, 14-month-old Owen Hidalgo-Calderon.

He's described as two-feet-tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He is Hispanic and weighs approximately 30-pounds.