Elton John’s ‘Rocketman’ Movie Now Has a Release Date

Paramount Pictures scheduleda release date of May 17, 2019, for Rocketman, the movie based on Elton John’s rise to fame.

Taron Egerton of the Kingsman movies will play the singer-songwriter; Dexter Fletcher, who also is credited as a co-director on the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, will direct.

“We are making a movie called Rocketman about Elton John’s formative years,” Egerton said. “Everyone thinks it’s a biopic. It isn’t. It’s a fantasy musical, so it’s actually his songs used to express important beats in his life at emotional moments. He’s not the only character that sings. It’s going to be fun. ... I’m going to do it all. I’m going to do it on set as well. We’re going to use a variety of techniques but I will always be singing on set. No miming. I’m just not interested in doing it that way.”

Rocketman, which was written by Lee Hall, was originally announced in 2011 but encountered a series of development issues. Tom Hardy had been cast in the lead role but had to bow out after he struggled with the vocal challenges. “I’m not a singer,” he said at the time. “I have no idea really. I’m really trying because of Rocketman, but it’s hard to open my mouth in that way."

Shooting will start in August. John and his husband, David Furnish, are both listed as producers on the project.