In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from May 22, 2018:

- Speaking with WRKZ 99.7 The Blitz at Rock on the Range, Avenged Sevenfold's Johnny Christ revealed that thoughts about the band's next album have been coming up of late. "We're excited for the rest of this summer tour, and then we plan on pretty much hitting the ground running as soon as we get back and finish this tour in September. Probably September or October, we'll start really getting into the writing of a possible new record. And it'll be exciting," stated the musician.

- Rob Zombie has been teasing his upcoming film Three From Hell with a number of set photos featuring cast members on his social media. Get your first looks at Otis, Baby, Spaulding and Warden Virgil Dallas Harper.

- Muse are working on their next album. The latest social posting finds drummer Dom Howard "going tribal" as he works on new music.

- Familiarize yourself with the name DevilStar. It's new metal collective featuring K.K. Downing, Ripper Owens, Les Binks, Paul Crook and Joey Vera, and they've recorded a cover of Judas Priest's "Beyond the Realms of Death," with a teaser you can hear right here. “We all put in the love, making sure Priest fans wouldn't be disappointed. K.K. was very vocal about this point. He had final say on the mix. I can't wait for everyone to hear it," says Crook. The full song will be released June 1 to coincide with the 40th anniversary of Stained Class. Additional single releases are expected in the coming months.

- In a new social media post, former My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero revealed he's started working on a new project. "I have been privileged and honored to get to play with some musicians i have wanted to start a band with for over 10 years, and it was beyond any expectation i could possibly have had," says Iero, who revealed that demos are underway with the still-untitled project.

- Anaal Nathrakh have decided to title their tenth studio album, A New Kind of Horror. Singer Dave Hunt says, "This is not a happy album, it is bitter, vengeful, sarcastic, sardonic, violent, terrified and horrified, terrifying and horrifying in equal measure. Above all, it is human, and all that that entails. It’s as sincere as we could make it." Look for a Sept. 28 street date through Metal Blade Records.

- Core 10, the band that features former Korn drummer David Silveria, has decided to split. The band's statement on the matter can be found here.

- Gruesome have unleashed a NSFW video for their song "Fatal Illusions" off the upcoming Twisted Prayers album. "As everyone knows, mass shootings have reached epidemic proportions in this country and we felt that it was a very ‘death metal’ appropriate topic to tackle. This tune is more about the delusions that lead someone to commit this kind of violence; the mindset that would make someone take such a drastic and tragic course of action. Before anyone starts projecting their own politics on the song, this is not an anti- or pro-gun song. This is an anti-mass shooting song. And if you think that there’s anything controversial about that, you can fuck right off," says Matt Harvey. The clip can be seen here.

- Kissing Candice are the latest act to join the "Summer Scream" tour this summer. Previously announced acts include Powerman 5000, Psychostick and The Browning. Dates and cities for the run will be announced June 4.

- The Offspring's Noodles makes a guest turn in Well Hung Heart's new video. Check out the clip for "Obey" right here.