If you love chicken and waffles, this treat from Buffalo Wild Wings may have a new twist on that old favorite. Syracuse area Buffalo Wild Wings will begin selling salted caramel wings this summer.

So how in the world did Buffalo Wild Wings pull this off? The limited-edition flavor adds caramel and salt to the restaurant's Honey BBQ sauce. It's a pretty easy move to make new flavors.

According to Delish, salted caramel wings are available in Syracuse, and nationwide through August 19th.