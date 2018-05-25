Alorica Looking To Hire 50 New Full-Time Employees In Utica

For those that don't know, Alorica is a telecommunication company with call centers for its clients. They are in Utica, and they are looking to hire 50 new full time employees.

The Utica office is located at 5701 Horatio Street. The 50 employees they’re looking to hire will provide customer support for an American multinational financial services company. If you're interested, a job fair will be held from 11AM to 1PM on Thursday, May 31st at Utica City Hall.

If you’re unable to make it to the job fair, Alorica has your back. You can apply online with Alorica’s online scheduling site here.