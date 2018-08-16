Aerosmith Confirm Las Vegas ‘Deuces Are Wild’ Residency Dates

One week after Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry broke the news , the band has confirmed dates for a spring 2019 residency at the 5,200-seat Park Theater at the Park MGM Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. A run of 18 shows will begin April 6, 2019.

The residency will celebrate Aerosmith’s 50th anniversary in glitzy style.

“What we want to do is something that I haven’t seen before,” Perry told SiriusXM’s Beatles channel last week. “Just downsizing our live show, just playing in a smaller place. We want to do something different. We’re in the middle of the production now. What we’re talking about is having an experience that you wouldn’t be able to see on a regular Aerosmith tour.”

According to the band’s press release, the show will feature never-before-seen visuals, as well as soundscapes by Grammy-winning producer Giles Martin, who raised the bar for sound at these events with his work on The Beatles LOVE by Cirque du Soleil show.

Aerosmith's Ticketmaster page reveals several tiers of experience packages that can be purchased in addition to tickets -- from a Backstage Tour and VIP Experience Upgrade (featuring a behind-the-scenes tour of the event and a guided walk through an Aerosmith exhibit) to meet-and-greet packages with band members (alas, getting a moment of Perry’s and Steven Tyler ’s time requires a higher upgrade than a moment with the rest of the band).

One can also purchase Premium and Ultimate-Premium packages that include tickets, a table for up to eight guests and various other high-end amenities.

Tickets for members of Aerosmith’s “Aero Force One” paid fan club will receive access to an exclusive pre-sale beginning Thursday at 9AM PT. Citi credit card holders and M life Rewards loyalty members get their own pre-sales also, before tickets go on sale to the public Aug. 24 at 10AM PT via Ticketmaster

Park MGM Hotel and Casino was once known as the Monte Carlo, prior to being renovated and rebranded.

Aerosmith ‘Deuces Are Wild’ Las Vegas Residency

April 2019: 6, 8, 11, 13, 16, 18, 21, 23, 26

June 2019: 19, 22, 24, 27, 29

July 2019: 2, 4, 7, 9