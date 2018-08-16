3 History Channel Shows You Can Visit In Las Vegas

Looking to head to Las Vegas? You could grab a trip to Vegas at this year's Guys Expo .

The Guy’s Expo is back! The 2018 Guy’s Expo will take place at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday, September 22nd from Noon to 5pm, presented by Lincoln Davies Building Supply. This year, you could win a 5 Day Vegas High Roller Package . No purchase necessary.

If you did win, what would you do in Vegas? Why not visit stores from famous History Channel TV shows? Here's a few to check out:

Rick's Restorations

Located at 800 W. Mesquite Avenue, Las Vegas, NV 89106-4601

Rick's Restorations is home to "American Restorations" on the History Channel. You can tour this amazing shop for $5​ per person. Kids under 16 are free and Veteran's get a free tour ticket with your military ID.

Gold and Silver Pawn Shop

Located at 713 Las Vegas Blvd. So. Las Vegas, NV 89101

The world famous Gold and Silver Pawn Shop is the home of "Pawn Stars" on the History Channel. Tours are available every day from 9am - 9pm. It is always free to visit the Pawn Shop and parking is also free. You can also book a VIP tour .

Count's Kustoms

Located at 2714 S Highland Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89109

Count's Kustoms is the home of "Counting Cars" on the History Channel. The showroom at Count’s Kustoms is open to the public from 9AM to 5PM Monday through Friday and from 10AM to 5PM on Saturday and Sunday. They offer a free tour, and a VIP tour that will cost $99 per person , but includes a long amazing tour.

