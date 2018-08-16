NYS Thruway Adds 10 DogSpot Rest Stops

The New York State Thruway just added 10 DogSpot crates at various rest stop locations to make sure your dog stays nice and cool while traveling.

USA Today reports that DogSpot crates were recently installed at 10 Thruway rest stops, locally including Oneida, Chittenango, Pattersonville, and others.

The crates are equipped with both air conditioning and heaters, and the manufacturer claims a UV light keeps the interior sanitary, killing any bacteria that might be left behind."

These crates are all smartphone-enabled. You download an app to lock the crate, and only you can later unlock the lock when it’s time to get back on the road. Time in the DogSpot costs 30 cents per minute. The reason for the cost, so people don't use this as a long term solution.

The full list of service areas with DogSpots installed is below: Pattersonville

Oneida

Chittenango

Junius Ponds

Clifton Springs

New Baltimore

Ulster

Plattekill

Sloatsburg

Ardsley"

