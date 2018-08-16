Phil Collins Has One Condition for Genesis Reunion

Phil Collins said he’d take part in a Genesis reunion as long as Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks agreed to have his son, Nic Collins, become their drummer.

Nic has been touring as part of his dad’s band since he returned to performing last year – a move that increased speculation that Genesis could also return after an 11-year hiatus.

“I wouldn’t say there isn’t not a possibility,” Collins told Rolling Stone in a new interview. “Me, Mike and Tony are pretty close still. I can’t imagine what it would be like if I didn’t play the drums, but anything is possible.”

He recalled that both of his colleagues had been “raving about Nic” after seeing the Collins band in London last year. “Mike made the appropriate comment of, ‘He just gets it. He just gets what is needed and what is required and why you’re doing this for that song.’ I thought that was a wonderful thing to say. He was 16 at that point," Collins said.

"I think that, yeah, if we did anything I think it would have to be with Nic on drums, because I don’t think I’m capable of it. I think their opinion of Nic is high enough for them to take him on board as part of the band.”

Collins pointed out that an actual conversation hadn’t taken place yet. “I did mention to Tony very quietly if we did anything again, it would be with Nic on drums," he explained. "He kind of didn’t say no. But I’m not sure if he heard me or not.”

Nic said last year that he’d be “ecstatic” if he was invited to become involved. “That Genesis stuff, drumwise, is something else, absolutely unbelievable,” he reflected. “But to be honest, I don’t think there will be another Genesis reunion tour. They did it in 2007 and I doubt it’ll happen again.”