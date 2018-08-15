Route 8 Bridge Over Genesee Street To Close On Friday

The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory for motorists in the Village of New Hartford.

Starting this Friday, August 17th at 6:00 p.m., the Route 8 Bridge over Genesee Street between Campion Road and Brookline Drive will be closed to traffic.

Crews will be installing a new bridge deck.

The Route 5/8/12 off-ramp will also be closed.

Variable message signs have been in operation notifying local motorists of the bridge and road closures.

The bridge is scheduled to re-open on Tuesday, August 21st at 6:00 a.m.