You’re Invited! Come Join The Largest Indoor Farm Show In The Northeast

New York Farm Show via Facebook

It's almost that time for New York's premier agriculture event of the year!

The New York Farm Show is making it's return to Central NY for its 37th year. The annual event takes place later this month, from February 24th through the 26th, at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse.

This year's show boasts more than 400 exhibitors, showcasing the latest technological advances in farm equipment, tractors, and combines. You can see for yourself the latest seed, crop, dairy, and beef products from across the state. This show is jam packed with all the information you need to help you farm better, faster, and with higher efficiency.

New York Farm Show via Facebook
In addition, this year the NY Farm Show is proud to present its full line of educational workshops, hosted by gracious presenters. There will also be daily beef seminars, presented by the New York State Beef Producers Association. Held in the Dairy Building, the seminars highlight the importance of beef production, pasture management, EPD's and more.

The lineup for the seminars is as follows:

  • Thursday and Friday, February 24-25th
    • 10:30-11:15am - The importance of EPDs
    • 11:30-12:15pm - Pasture management
    • 12:30-1:00pm - How to get the most from your feed
    • 1:15-2:00pm - Meat Suite; What it is and how it can help you
  • Saturday, February 26th
    • NY Junior Beef Producer youths will be presenting

Admission to this years show is $5 for adults, kids 18 and under are free. There is no charge for parking, shuttles are available to all six show buildings.

