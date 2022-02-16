New York Beavers Go Deep to Take Wood

How deep this beaver goes to take wood will make you blush.

A Facebook post from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation back on February 10th showed just how snow depths affect beavers. It's not just humans that have a hard time getting in and out of it.

The picture shows a tree that has been chewed at two different points. When the snows were higher, the beaver attempted to bring down the tree, but it appears it was just too big and stiff. When the snows receded, the beaver decided they needed to get their mouth on that wood one more time. In both instances, the wood was just too turgid.

New York has no shortage of large beavers. It is, after all, the official state mammal. Adult beavers can weigh up to 50 pounds. And no, it's not a myth: they do have teeth. Large ones. Capable of reducing large tumescent logs to mere stumps.

Beavers are highly skilled in the water as well. They're capable of going fast and can stay down there for up to 15 minutes.

Another fun fact about beavers: their anal glands emit a sloppy, smelly goo called castoreum which once upon a time was used in vanilla extract.

Beavers often take a pounding in New York, so when driving through the Adirondacks, please be wary of these furry mounds on the road.

Also, just in case there's any confusion, "beaver" is sometimes used as slang for female human genitalia.

Oh, it's true. It's dam true.

