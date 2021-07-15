New York State DOT Announces Major Infrastructure Project in Rome

The Mohawk Valley has seen a huge increase in infrastructure investment by New York State and now the City of Rome will reap the benefits of that investment.

The New York State Department of Transportation has announced a major project to pave and improve the safety of State Route 365 and State Route 26 in the City of Rome. New York State DOT officials have not only announced the project, they have also invited the public to attend an open house public information session. The intent of the open house is to be transparent and allow the public to give their thoughts and concerns regarding the project.

State DOT officials say the purpose of this proposed $5.5 Million project is to improve the safety at the intersection of South James Street and State Route 365 in the city. In addition, 4.5 miles of roadway will be rehabilitated on State Routes 26 and 365, including where they overlap. The public is invited to participate and attend in the open house information session on Thursday, July 15th, 2021 from 3PM to 7PM. The informational session will take place at the NYSDOT Maintenance Facility at 6515 State Route 26 in Rome.

The projected completion date for this project is sometime in 2022. Part of the process in making the intersection safer will remove signalized intersections with South James Street and construct a median U-turn. Officials say, "The project includes pavement resurfacing, drainage improvements, new signs, pavement markings and lighting throughout the project limits."

We have already seen the State DOT transformation of the Bagg's Square area in Downtown Utica, John Street in Utica and several others. All of these infrastructure projects are intended to compliment all of the progress and industry moving into our region. With COVID-19, hopefully, in the rear view mirror this open house public info session is a perfect opportunity for the public to give feedback on these projects.

