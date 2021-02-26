A Man Set Off Pepper Spray On An Airplane After It Accidentally Went Through Security

A guy managed to get pepper spray through security at an airport in Florida and accidentally sprayed it while the plane was about to take off, delaying the flight and forcing some passengers off of the plane.

<div class="scripps_iframe_embed" style="position: relative;">
<div style="display: block; width: 100%; height: auto; padding-bottom: 56.25%;"></div>
<iframe style="position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%;" src="https://assets.scrippsdigital.com/cms/videoIframe.html?&amp;host=www.fox4now.com&amp;title=Pepper%20spray%20goes%20off%20on%20United%20Airlines%20flight%20plane%20at%20RSW%20Airport&amp;m3u8=https://content.uplynk.com/4fcb8f6f1d3f42bd98d21ac7c3c37b94.m3u8&amp;purl=/news/local-news/pepper-spray-goes-off-on-united-airlines-flight-plane-at-rsw-airport&amp;story=0&amp;ex=1&amp;s=wftx" height="100%" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>

</div>
Source: <a href="https://www.fox4now.com/news/local-news/pepper-spray-goes-off-on-united-airlines-flight-plane-at-rsw-airport">FOX 4</a>

