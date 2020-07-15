If You Have an iPhone, You Could Receive $25 From Apple

Many of us own (or have owned) an iPhone. Check the specs. You might qualify for a pay-off. Especially if you've noticed how your iPhone seems to slow down after a few years. The functions lag, the battery power decreases more rapidly, etc.

Back in 2017, Apple admitted that the "slow-down" was deliberate. They maintained the move was geared to improve battery life, and was not engineered to compel you to make upgrades to your phone.

Probably a mistake on Apple's part. Because they got sued. And they were forced to settle a class-action lawsuit for $500 million. If you're not strong at math (like me), I looked it up and that translates to about $25 for every iPhone they intentionally throttled down.

So, check your records. If you or a friend owned any of these--iPhone 6, 6 Plus, SE, iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, you may qualify to get paid, according to Lifehacker, whose article comes with the following reminder:

...You won’t see your money right away. The settlement FAQ notes that the judge in the case could sign off on the deal after the final hearing on December 4—but if there are any appeals, the process could drag on longer and delay payouts.

Also, this is important: You WILL need to have the serial number of your phone. If you meet all the qualifications, head on over to SmartPhonePerformanceSettlement.com and stake your claim.