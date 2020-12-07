Your donation will be matched dollar for dollar at these animal charities across CNY. What a great way to make your dollar go farther and make an even bigger difference.

Staff Works CNY is matching all monetary donations up to $10,000.00 at 39 animal welfare organizations as part of their 'Save A Life Campaign.' As of 2020, $2.15 million has been donated to organizations that save animal lives.

The more donations, the better. As you can see, there are financial bonuses attached to milestones!

* $10,000 MATCH for reaching $10,000 in donations

* $1,000 MATCH for every additional $5,000 in donations

* $2,000 BONUS for reaching $100,000 in donations

* $30,000 POTENTIAL FOR EACH ORGANIZATION!

Anita Vitullo, Staffworks founder, and animal advocate, has given nearly $2 million to not-for-profit organizations. That giving includes a $1 million donation in 2013 to The Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, Inc, to establish a perpetual fund that will support local animal welfare beyond Anita’s lifetime.

Donate to any of the following organizations, and it will be doubled now through December 31, 2020.

2020 Participating Organizations:

4petsake Food Pantry, Inc.

Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse

Animal Care Sanctuary

Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter

The Broome County Humane Society

Bubba's Beds for Shelter Friends

Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA

Chenango SPCA

CNY Cat Coalition

CNY SNAP

CPV Rescue & Sanctuary

Delaware Valley Humane Society

Dolgeville Forward C.A.T. Project

Every Dog's Dream Rescue

Fulton County Regional SPCA

Helping Animals Live Organization

Helping Hounds Dog Rescue

Herkimer County Humane Society

House of Paws Rescue Inc.

Humane Society of Rome

Humane Society of Schuyler County

HumaneCNY

Kindred Spirits Dog Adoption

North Country Pet Adoption Services

NYSAPF Education Fund

Pause 4 All Paws

R-Cats

Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers

Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter

Spay and Neuter Syracuse

Stevens-Swan Humane Society

Sunshine Horses Inc.

Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans

Susquehanna SPCA

The Kia Foundation

United Friends of Homeless Animals

Wanderers' Rest Humane Association

Wayward Paws Inc.

Donations will be matched up to $10,000 at these participating organizations through December 31. Plus, there is a $10,000 bonus for the organization with the most donors and a $10,000 bonus for the organization that raises the most money.