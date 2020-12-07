Your Donation Is Doubled At 39 CNY Animal Charities
Your donation will be matched dollar for dollar at these animal charities across CNY. What a great way to make your dollar go farther and make an even bigger difference.
Staff Works CNY is matching all monetary donations up to $10,000.00 at 39 animal welfare organizations as part of their 'Save A Life Campaign.' As of 2020, $2.15 million has been donated to organizations that save animal lives.
The more donations, the better. As you can see, there are financial bonuses attached to milestones!
* $10,000 MATCH for reaching $10,000 in donations
* $1,000 MATCH for every additional $5,000 in donations
* $2,000 BONUS for reaching $100,000 in donations
* $30,000 POTENTIAL FOR EACH ORGANIZATION!
Anita Vitullo, Staffworks founder, and animal advocate, has given nearly $2 million to not-for-profit organizations. That giving includes a $1 million donation in 2013 to The Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, Inc, to establish a perpetual fund that will support local animal welfare beyond Anita’s lifetime.
Donate to any of the following organizations, and it will be doubled now through December 31, 2020.
2020 Participating Organizations:
4petsake Food Pantry, Inc.
Animal Alliance of Greater Syracuse
Animal Care Sanctuary
Ayres Memorial Animal Shelter
The Broome County Humane Society
Bubba's Beds for Shelter Friends
Chemung County Humane Society & SPCA
Chenango SPCA
CNY Cat Coalition
CNY SNAP
CPV Rescue & Sanctuary
Delaware Valley Humane Society
Dolgeville Forward C.A.T. Project
Every Dog's Dream Rescue
Fulton County Regional SPCA
Helping Animals Live Organization
Helping Hounds Dog Rescue
Herkimer County Humane Society
House of Paws Rescue Inc.
Humane Society of Rome
Humane Society of Schuyler County
HumaneCNY
Kindred Spirits Dog Adoption
North Country Pet Adoption Services
NYSAPF Education Fund
Pause 4 All Paws
R-Cats
Rescue Dogs Rescue Soldiers
Second Chance Canine Adoption Shelter
Spay and Neuter Syracuse
Stevens-Swan Humane Society
Sunshine Horses Inc.
Super Heroes in Ripped Jeans
Susquehanna SPCA
The Kia Foundation
United Friends of Homeless Animals
Wanderers' Rest Humane Association
Wayward Paws Inc.
Donations will be matched up to $10,000 at these participating organizations through December 31. Plus, there is a $10,000 bonus for the organization with the most donors and a $10,000 bonus for the organization that raises the most money.