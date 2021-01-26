Utica Health Center Needs Your Help, Donate a Winter Coat

We all know how winter gets in the Mohawk Valley, so why not do your part in helping your neighbors keep warm?

Upstate Family Health Center in Utica is once again seeking donations of coats for their patients in need. As a Federally Qualified Health Center, they help people regardless of ability to pay.

Michelle Braund from Marcy is an employee with Upstate Family Health Center. She says the program started back in 2018 after she started asking for people to donate.

I asked for winter coats and had a friend of a friend send us 64 brand new coats.

Braund explained that there was a key person in the donations that year.

Nancy, the owner of Wigwam in Forestport, offered us the coats and clothes that she hadn't gotten rid of. There was 16 huge bags, my Kia Soul was packed.

She continued to explain that last year was not as great of a year for donations, but Upstate Family Health Center still made sure people got coats, shoes, scarves, socks, and whatever else they needed.

2021 is finally here and one of the best ways that you can make a difference in the community is by donating goods. In this case, winter coats. Braund says she's made over 400 fleece scarves, and co-workers have been bringing in coats, clothes, food, etc. Now, they are in desperate need of coats.

"We had a patient come in today that needed a coat, 3x and I just didn't have one," said Braund. "We give hope and help whenever we can."

UFHC has COVID-19 restrictions in place, meaning you can't drop the coats off directly at the Center. If you'd like to donate, you can give a call and leave a message for Michelle Braund at 315-624 9475. She will give you a call back about meeting to pick them up.

Braund says they are mostly seeking donations for adult coats: Large, XL, 2XL, 3XL, but are taking coats for children as well.