You Need To Try These Vegan Masterpieces at The New York State Fair

The New York State Fair is happening through Labor Day in Syracuse, and one Syracuse eatery is causing quite the conversation with how delicious their food is. The crazy thing is, you would never guess just by looking at the photos that these dishes are vegan.

Strong Hearts is an all-vegan eatery that has been serving the Central New York community since 2008. Located at 900 East Fayette Street in Syracuse, they're known for having amazing food that both those who are vegan, and those who aren't, fully enjoy.

They have a booth this year at the New York State Fair in the Eatery Building (which some may know as the International Building still) and they have been posting daily photos of some of the items on their menu. I may not be vegan, but I definitely want to take a bite.

How amazing do these things look? Let us know if you get a chance to try them inside our station app.

Yes, You Can Smoke Marijuana at The Fair This Year

Earlier this year, New York State legalized the use of recreational marijuana. Does that mean you can light it up at the New York State Fair in Syracuse? Yes.

A Fair spokesperson confirms that anywhere tobacco use is permitted, adult use of marijuana will be permitted.

“State law allows marijuana use anywhere tobacco use is permitted," Dave Bullard said in a statement. "Smoking is not permitted in Fairgrounds buildings or in the open concert venues at Chevy Court and Chevy Park but is allowed elsewhere outdoors. We encourage those who smoke to be considerate of others around them.”

Marijuana products, just like tobacco products, are not sold at the Fairgrounds during the run of the Fair.

New York State Fair Newbie? Here's What You Should Know "More than one million people will come together experience the 18-day celebration of delicious food, eye-opening exhibits, captivating entertainment, and great fun. This year’s New York State Fair will showcase numerous animals, hundreds of commercial attractions, scores of exciting midway rides, and dozens of big-name entertainers... all just a short trip from wherever you live!"

If you haven't been to the Fair in Syracuse before here's some tips that some locals think you should know:

