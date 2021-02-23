Cuomo on State Fair “If There’s A Way To Open It Safely, We Will”

The pandemic canceled a lot of things that New Yorkers were looking forward to in 2020. The State Fair was one of those things, and "out of an abundance of caution," that was not held like originally planned.

Fast forward to 2021 and it seems like we're heading in the right direction. People all over the US are getting vaccinated, things are beginning to reopen and we're starting to think about the future ahead. On Monday, Governor Cuomo expressed his hopes of being able to hold the New York State Fair this year.

"If there's a way to open it safely, we will," the governor said to reporters.

“I personally love the fair. I love what we’ve done with the fair," said Cuomo, mentioning the record attendance we've seen in years past.

The state recently began giving green lights for many things to begin operating normally. Weddings will be allowed to resume with guests, movie theaters will be allowed to reopen, and more.

Experts have said previously that large gatherings like the fair and other big summer events in Central New York are probably going to be the last thing that returns from the pandemic.

If the fair does get the stamp of approval, it will be held from 1,329,275 guests were in attendance. Amid the pandemic, the fair held virtual events last year.

Get our free mobile app

Would you like to see the fair be held? If so, do you think it can be done safely? Let us know your thoughts inside our station app.

[h/t CNY Central]