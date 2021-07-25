New York State Fair Announces Special Days and Ticket Details
Summer seems to be rolling right along, with the July 4 holiday behind us it's become fair season. Several County Fairs have opened or will in the next few weeks. Plans are also steamrolling as the New York State Fair announces their Special Fair Days and ticket information.
Tickets officially go on sale August 1 and will be available only online at etix.com. Daily admission will be $3, while children 12 and under along with Seniors 65 and over get in free. Other special discounts and free admissions will be featured during Special Fair Days listed below.
Tickets purchased and unused through the 2019 Advance Sale Program will be accepted at the 2021 State Fair, but they must be non-promotional tickets. Free or complimentary tickets are excluded from the exchange.
Special Fair Days for 2021 New York State Fair
Friday, August 20, 2021
Opening Day - Governor's Day
Saturday, August 21, 2021
Fidelis Care Youth Student Day
18 years old and under admitted free , proof of age may be required.
Monday, August 23, 2021
Fire & Rescue Day
Active or retired Fire and Emergency Services personnel are admitted free with free with a picture ID from their organization.
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
St. Joseph’s Health Women's Day
Celebrate the contributions women make everyday.
Thursday, August 26, 2021
Dairy Day
saluting New York's Dairy industry and dairy farmers.
Friday, August 27, 2021
Pride Day • New Americans Day
New York is the first state fair in America to host an official Day celebrating the LGBTQ community.
New Americans Day
Nearly 100 will complete the naturalization process and officially become citizens.
Monday, August 30, 2021
Law Enforcement Day
Free admission to any active or retired law enforcement or corrections personnel with a badge or picture ID from their department.
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Beef Day
Pays tribute to the hardworking beef producers
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Armed Forces Day
Free admission to any active duty or veteran with Military ID Card or other designation
Friday, September 3, 2021
Native Americans Day
Free admission for all Native American tribes, ID is not required and participants are asked to used Gate 4 only.
Monday, September 6, 2021
Labor Day • Midway Dollar Day
Honoring working men and women with a special parade assembling at Chevy Court.
Each day will feature special presentations and foods related to the group being honored. More discount days and special ride bracelet packages for Wade Show Midways Will be announced as the fair gets closer. More information is available at the New York State Fair's website.