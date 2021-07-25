Summer seems to be rolling right along, with the July 4 holiday behind us it's become fair season. Several County Fairs have opened or will in the next few weeks. Plans are also steamrolling as the New York State Fair announces their Special Fair Days and ticket information.

Tickets officially go on sale August 1 and will be available only online at etix.com. Daily admission will be $3, while children 12 and under along with Seniors 65 and over get in free. Other special discounts and free admissions will be featured during Special Fair Days listed below.

Tickets purchased and unused through the 2019 Advance Sale Program will be accepted at the 2021 State Fair, but they must be non-promotional tickets. Free or complimentary tickets are excluded from the exchange.

Special Fair Days for 2021 New York State Fair

Friday, August 20, 2021

Opening Day - Governor's Day

Saturday, August 21, 2021

Fidelis Care Youth Student Day

18 years old and under admitted free , proof of age may be required.

Monday, August 23, 2021

Fire & Rescue Day

Active or retired Fire and Emergency Services personnel are admitted free with free with a picture ID from their organization.

Wednesday, August 25, 2021

St. Joseph’s Health Women's Day

Celebrate the contributions women make everyday.

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Dairy Day

saluting New York's Dairy industry and dairy farmers.

Friday, August 27, 2021

Pride Day • New Americans Day

New York is the first state fair in America to host an official Day celebrating the LGBTQ community.

New Americans Day

Nearly 100 will complete the naturalization process and officially become citizens.

Monday, August 30, 2021

Law Enforcement Day

Free admission to any active or retired law enforcement or corrections personnel with a badge or picture ID from their department.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Beef Day

Pays tribute to the hardworking beef producers

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Armed Forces Day

Free admission to any active duty or veteran with Military ID Card or other designation

Friday, September 3, 2021

Native Americans Day

Free admission for all Native American tribes, ID is not required and participants are asked to used Gate 4 only.

Monday, September 6, 2021

Labor Day • Midway Dollar Day

Honoring working men and women with a special parade assembling at Chevy Court.

Each day will feature special presentations and foods related to the group being honored. More discount days and special ride bracelet packages for Wade Show Midways Will be announced as the fair gets closer. More information is available at the New York State Fair's website.

18 Kid Friendly Day Trips to Fight Boredom This Summer in Central & Upstate New York Now that school is out for the year it won't be long before the kids are bored. Here are 18 kid-friendly day trips to keep them entertained this summer.

17 Wild & Fun Activities to Do at The Wild Park in Chittenango Get the most out of your trip at The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango by enjoying these 17 wild and fund activities.