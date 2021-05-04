The Utica Police are taking an opportunity to remind city residents to make sure that their vehicle doors are locked at all times. UPD is currently investigating a string of larcenies from several unlocked vehicles on the city's north side.

Police say during the early morning hours of Monday, May 3, the following areas got hit by an individual who was simply going door to door and checking to see if they could gain easy access. If a door was unlocked, the individual would take items from inside. Police say the larcenies occurred in the area of the following streets:

Oakdale Avenue

Crabapple Avenue

Mapledale Avenue

Larchmont Avenue

Jeanette Drive

Jake in Utica is a listener of WIBX and he messaged the station via the mobile app to say,

"Someone went through my car last night. I live in North Utica, off Herkimer Rd. They took some change and a carrying bag containing some personal items. I would just like to remind my fellow neighbors to lock their cars. Also if you have a ring camera, plz contact UPD!"

On top of leaving your doors locked and secured, police are reminding residents to also remove any items of value from your vehicle. It's quite simple, based on the Ring doorbell and other security cameras, if the two individuals in question encountered a locked door they would move on.

You can get a look at the two alleged suspects in the photo above. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them. You can also utilize the services of Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers of Oneida County by calling 1-866-730-8477. A cash reward may be possible for information leading to an arrest on any crime or charge.