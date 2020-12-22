Yes – It’s OK To Regift Utica/Rome

Regifting or recycling presents is a magical option that could save you during COVD-19 or holiday scramble. But is it ok to regift? Is it ethical? What if you get caught?

Regifting or regiving is when you take a gift that was intended for you and giving it to somebody else, sometimes in the guise of a new gift.

The name regifting' became all the rage after the 1995 episode of Seinfeld and called "The Label Maker." You remember, right? It's when Elaine calls Dr. Tim Whatley a "regifter" after he gives Jerry Seinfeld a label-maker that was originally given to Whatley by Elaine. HAHA! He broke Rule #3! See more below.

If you haven't regifted, you've at least thought about it. Maybe the gift meant for you is not your style or something you will never use. The consensus is yes, it's ok to regift, as long as you follow some sensible rules.

Regiftiting Rules:

The gift must be new and rewrapped or put into a new gift bag. You can't regift to someone who knows the original gifter. Don't regift in the same social circle. The gift must be worth regifting. Never tell anyone that you regifted. It’s your dirty little secret.

According to a recent survey from American Express, CNN reports more than three in four Americans find regifting socially acceptable. And last year, consumers re-gifted an average of four presents.

Would you? Could you regift? Let us know in the comments below.