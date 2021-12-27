You love to see it!

This is simply a good reminder now that Christmas is over with. Earlier in the year, Amazon had announced that they will be extending their return date deadlines this holiday season. For the second year in a row, you can return anything that you bought after October 1, 2021 by the end of JANUARY 2022. It is important to note that the deadline has been extended, but WHAT you can actually return, has not changed.

The Amazon Extended Holiday Returns Policy for 2021 requires that most of the items purchased between October 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021, be eligible for return through January 31, 2022. This is an annual, temporary extension of the standard return window. Although the return window for most orders is extended, return eligibility for all orders remain the same. You can see return eligibility for each category on our Returns Help page", according to Amazon's website.

This is the second year in a row that Amazon has done this.

Target has also extended their return policy dates as well. Now if you bought any gifts between October 1, 2021 through December 25, the refund window period has started today, Monday, December 26, 2021. Now, on the Target website, you should look to see as different categories have different deadline dates. For example:

For all electronics and entertainment items (excluding Apple® products) purchased between Oct. 1-Dec. 25, the 30-day refund period will start on Dec. 26 and must be returned by Jan. 24.

and something like a cell phone bought from Target has to be returned by January 8 ,2021.

