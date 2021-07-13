Guys Make Sure She Sees this Video, Man Gets a Harley as a Surprise Anniversary Gift

If you go by the wedding anniversary buying guide, the 17th year is furniture. It signifies "sturdiness and a good investment as quality pieces get better with age, just like your relationship." For their 17th wedding anniversary, Christina surprised her husband with something other than furniture, but I think their relationship is on very sturdy ground.

Harley Davidson of Utica shared the heart warming story on their Facebook page and captured it all on video. Christina secretly worked with sales associate Niki Cafferty to surprise her husband, Tony with a Snake Venom 2021 Road King for their celebration.

Credit - Harley Davidson of Utica via Facebook

Just judging from the video, Tony appears to be a man of few words. When Christina points to the bike and says, "Happy Anniversary," his reply is "Yeah, okay."

Holy Cow, That's Awesome.

I'm sure when Tony reaches to brush something from his eye, a particle of dust or something must have flow into it.

Upon seeing this video, I immediately scanned the memory bank for the greatest surprise gift ever received. Quickly coming to mind, a set of golf clubs for Christmas one year after thinking I had opened all the presents. From a giving a surprise gift point of view, I'll never top giving Polly a Surface Pro computer. Tears came to her eyes as she set on the couch and kept rubbing the box.

Seems like a good subject for our "Remember Whensday" topic. What is the biggest surprise gift you ever received or gave? Share your memory on our Facebook page or use the Big Frog free app to tell us.

18 Kid Friendly Day Trips to Fight Boredom This Summer in Central & Upstate New York Now that school is out for the year it won't be long before the kids are bored. Here are 18 kid-friendly day trips to keep them entertained this summer.