Pearl Jam Cancel Two Shows After Jeff Ament Gets COVID-19

Pearl Jam have canceled tonight's show in Sacramento and Friday's show in Las Vegas after bassist Jeff Ament tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement comes less than a week after drummer Matt Cameron also tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the band to change its lineup on the fly at its recent California shows. Touring member and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer and Oakland-based drummer Richard Stuverud filled in for Cameron at last week's Oakland stops, and original drummer Dave Krusen filled in for Cameron in Fresno. But with two key members now sidelined by COVID, the band is forced to sit out its two upcoming shows.

"While the band battled through Oakland after drummer Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID, and Fresno where Ed and the band got through it with the help of Dave Krusen as special guest drummer, they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for COVID," Pearl Jam said in a statement posted to social media.

"This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows," they continued. "Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection. Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders' method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there."

Sacramento and Las Vegas mark the final two shows of the first stretch of Pearl Jam's tour in support of 2020's Gigaton. They'll hit the road again in September for 10 more shows, beginning on Sept. 1 in Quebec City and ending on Sept. 22 in Denver.