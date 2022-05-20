WOW: Rome, New York Homes The World’s Oldest Spider Monkey

I remember as a kid, I LOVED monkeys. I still do, they are one of my favorite animals. Did you know that we have one of the oldest monkeys in the world living right here in Central New York?

That's right. Fort Rickey Children's Discovery Zoo in Rome, New York has been a staple for many families here in Central New York, and they are the home to a spider monkey who has made friends with visitors for generations.

I remember going to Fort Ricket several times in my childhood and seeing the spider monkey. Her name is Gummy, and according to the Rome Sentinel, she just celebrated her 60 birthday.

That not only is a milestone birthday, but it also is a milestone in a different way. According to Fort Rickey officials, Gummy is oldest spider monkey in the United States and the entire world.

“Gummy’s the oldest spider monkey on record,” said Rebecca Stedman, Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo owner. “We’ve reached out to zoos worldwide, and nobody has come back to say they’ve got a spider monkey older than Gummy.

Science says its unheard of for Spider Monkey's to reach 60 years old. In fact, the life expectancy of them is around 30 to 35 years. Fort Rickey says that Gummy looks great for her age, and is still very active.

It's the time of year where visitors of all ages will be visiting Rome to go to Fort Rickey. If you're looking to stop in and say hi to Gummy yourself, they are open from 10AM to 4PM on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets are $8.25 for children and $10.25 for adults. Children under two are free.

For more information, you can visit fortrickey.com

