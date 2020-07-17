Fort Rickey Seeking a New Zookeeper

The Fort Rickey Discovery Zoo in Rome has an opening for a new zookeeper.

This would be a dream job-come-true for a lot of folks who spent some of their formative years while they were growing up interacting with animals at the popular Mohawk Valley petting zoo. It's a full time position through the rest of the summer of 2020 nad stretching into the fall. Here's the full description on the Fort Rickey Facebook page:

Looking for the right candidate for the remainder of our 2020 season! Must be 18 years or older, able to lift more than 50lbs, be committed and good with the public/children. Prior animal experience preferred but not required. Hours would be 8am to 4pm five days a week until the end of October.

The position pays $12 per hour. Its location is 5135 Rome-New London Road, Rome, NY, 13440. The phone number is 315-336-1930.

The Zoo's multi-layered mission statement strives to teach kids the value of wildlife conservation through close, hands-on interaction with animals. And also:

Everything we do here centers on the understanding that, for kids, passive observation of zoo animals is not enough. Children need to be engaged. They need to use all their senses to explore, manipulate and discover.

Learn more about their hours, fundraisers, and creature connection visits here on their website at fortrickey.com.