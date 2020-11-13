Would You Roadtrip Six Hours To Try This Deer-Flavored Whiskey?

Thanks to a Northeastern distillery, deer-flavored whiskey is now a thing, and it's caught the attention of spirit-enthusiasts across the country.

Tamworth Distilling in New Hampshire is debuting its venison whiskey, Deerslayer, on November 14, but those wanting a taste will need to make a trip to Tamworth to pick up a bottle.

The Deerslayer whiskey is 99 Proof and features a mix of flavors from New Hampshire flora and fauna, including venison (yes, actual deer), cranberries, porcini mushrooms, juniper berries and green peppercorns. The distillery writes on its website that the spirit is fermented overnight "to accentuate the meat's delectable gaminess" before it's slow-smoked over seasoned branches from local forests.

"No matter what the world thought 2020 would be like, it’s safe to say that everyone was wrong," Tamworth's Steven Grasse said in a prepared statement, according to Forbes. "I have been interested in the idea of using venison and durian fruit as flavoring agents for some time. The gaminess of the venison lends itself as a savory compliment to the sweetness of the wheat whiskey creating a truly creative carnivorous concoction, while the juxtaposition of death and decay to delicate and floral notes of the brandy, is purely divine."

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for the hunter and whiskey-lover in your life? Deerslayer is available through curbside pick-up at Tamworth Distilling for $65, according to Forbes. As long as you don't mind hopping in the car for a six-hour trip from Utica to Tamworth and driving another six hours back, this may just be the perfect find.

This isn't the first time Tamworth Distilling has made national headlines because of a head-turning spirit. Tamworth is also the mastermind behind Eau De Musc, a limited-edition beaver castoreum whiskey made from beavers' anal secretions that went viral...for obvious reasons.