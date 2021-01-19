Step Inside Magical LED-Lit Ice Castles For Cool Winter Walk Through

This is so cool! Take a magical walk through awe inspiring Ice Castles this winter. The must see phenomenon is built by hand, using hundreds of thousands of icicles, creating a one-of-a-kind experience that includes breathtaking LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and more.

Each ice castle take months and thousands of hours to create. 5,000 to 12,000 icicles are individually sculpted then drenched with water. The mix results in a variety of ice formations.

LED lights frozen inside the ice formations light up and twinkle to music adding a magical ambiance to the breathtaking interactive sculptures, now open a few hours from central New York.

The towering, walk-through structures are made entirely of ice and each castle weighs more than 25 million pounds.

The concept was created when founder Brent Christensen attempted to build an ice cave for his daughter in his yard. The project drew crowds who wanted to visit and tour the unique creation. Ice Castles has since turned into an internationally renowned tourist attraction with locations across North America, including, Wisconsin, Colorado, Utah and North Woodstock, New Hampshire, that's only a five hour drive from Utica, perfect for a weekend getaway.

Ice Castles is now open in New Hampshire and tickets are $19.99 Monday through Thursday and $24.99 Friday through Sunday. Children aged 4-11 are $14.99 and $19.99.

Several safety precautions will be in place including frequent sanitization of high touch surfaces like the sliding mats and tables at ticketing and concessions. Crawl spaces, slot canyons, and tunnels will have one-way traffic and will be marked accordingly. Masks and social distancing are required.