If you've ever heard the expression about glass houses, this might change that. Would you consider buying a glass style home in the Adirondacks, Old Forge, Lake Placid and beyond?

Take a look at 1910 Corbridge Lane, located in Monkton Maryland. The home is a very unique listing, where most of the walls in the home are windows:

Long private drive leads to this unparalleled modern riverfront glass barn designed & engineered on skyscraper principles. Newly renovated top to bottom in 2018 with no detail overlooked, this architectural masterpiece sits on over 4 landscaped acres and boasts spectacular views of nature from every room, including Gunpowder river views in the fall and winter."

This home, has mostly window style walls. If you're into star gazing, that might be incredible. If you're nervous about stalkers and find it creepy, this listing might not be for you.

Upstairs theater room has retractable screen and blackout shades for the most stylish of movie nights. Enjoy the magnificent daily sunsets from any one of your 4 stone fireplaces and take advantage of the all the tubing, kayaking and fly fishing that Monkton has to offer right in your back yard or enjoy a short walk or bike ride to the NCR trail around the corner."

Would this trend ever make it's way to the Adirondacks? Would you stay in a home, let alone buy one like this?

This listing is 5,754 square feet with 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, all on 4 acres of land. It also has a glass style barn. The current asking price is $1,700,000. Take a look at these photos:

Would you think this trend could make it's way to Upstate New York?

