Mohawk Valley Student Athletes Being Honored By Big Named Celebs

The Mohawk Valley High School Sports Awards is right around the corner and some big name athletes and television stars are among the group of presenters and guests.

According to the Utica OD, this year has big names part of the ceremony, including three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, two-time FIFA World Cup Champion Alex Morgan, five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, Olympic gold medalist and four-time World Cup skiing champion Lindsey Vonn, 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, and three-time volleyball Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings have joined the star-studded cast of presenters and guests for the Mohawk Valley High School Sports Awards. It will also include a virtual red carpet with Matt James and Tyler Cameron of “The Bachelor.”

The Mohawk Valley High School Sports Awards is a multi-month student-athlete recognition program that culminates in a year-end award show. Honorees are selected through statistical analysis, game coverage and coach/athletic director feedback. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions for students and guest speakers, the event was converted to an on-demand broadcast show for 2021.

So far, the Mohawk Valley has honorees in tennis, field hockey, cross country, and soccer.

Such big names will help recognize student athletes in the Mohawk Valley, how cool is that?

If you're interested in tuning in for the award ceremony, you can do so via smart phone or computer for free after the session goes live on June 30.

You can check out the nominees here.

