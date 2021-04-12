Light the Water at Magical Water Lantern Festival in New York

Light the water in a magical night that include food, music and beauty at the Water Lantern Festival coming to New York.

Experience the magic of thousands of lanterns as the soft lights reflect upon the water. "While they're called many things such as lantern festivals, lights festivals, floating lanterns, water fest, or Chinese lanterns - only Water Lantern Festival allows you to Light The Water in a way you'll never forget," the company writes on the website. "​It can be a very emotional experience, writing down some of your hope and dreams, or a letter to a loved one, and then sending it out into the water."

The lanterns are made from rice paper and wood so they are eco-friendly and the LED candles are reused and recycled. Staff not only cleans up the lanterns after the event, they clean up any other trash that may be around the park or in in the water as well.

The Water Lantern Festival is being held in New York/New Jersey on September 25 at Liberty State Park. The Water Lantern Festival is also coming to Buffalo and Long Island but 2021 dates haven't been announced yet.

Ticket Prices:

$35.99 until April 15

$40.99 until September 15

$45.99 until September 24

$50.99 on September 25

Your ticket include a floating lantern kit, a LED candle, a marker, commemorative drawstring bag and lantern retrieval and water clean up.

Learn more and get your tickets, that sell out quickly, at Waterlanternfestival.com/newyork.

