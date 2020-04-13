Adam Sandler Makes New York Teen’s 16th Birthday Extra Sweet

A New York teen's 16th birthday was extra sweet thanks to comedian Adam Sandler.

Alex Hengsterman, a special needs teen from Clifton Park celebrated his birthday on Easter Sunday. His brother Jackson wanted to make it sweet this year. So he turned to social media, asking if Adam Sandler would wish him a happy birthday, using #Adam4Alex.

Jackson's plea worked, with the video being seen more than 18,000 times.

Sandler wished Alex a happy birthday on Instagram, even blowing a few kisses and his reaction is priceless.