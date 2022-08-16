The Prices, Drugs & Mayhem of Woodstock ’69 & ’99: A Comparison in Photos

Woodstock '69 and Woodstock '99 were the same in name only; in reality, they couldn't have been more different.

The original Woodstock is currently celebrating its 53rd anniversary, while the new Netflix documentary Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 was recently made available for streaming. This made me want to do a little comparison of the two.

Woodstock HItchers Getty Images loading...

I wanted to know: if Joe Schmoe Concertgoer took a time machine directly from Woodstock '69 in the fields of Bethel to Woodstock '99 on the asphalt of Griffiss, three decades apart, what would've been the most glaring differences?

Here are just a few:

PRICE OF ATTENDANCE

1969: $6.50 for one day, $18 advance for all three days.

1999: $150 plus service charges

PRICE OF WATER

1969: (Bottled water didn't exist)

1999: $4 - $5 a bottle

WHAT WAS FREE

1969: Peace & love

1999: Rage

THE LANDSCAPE

1969: Beautiful farmland

1999: Concrete you could cook an egg on

THE MUD

1969: Actual mud

1999: Actual human s**t

Woodstock 1999 Getty Images loading...

STATE POLICE CALLED FOR

1969: Thruway closure

1999: Sexual assault

THE DRUGS

1969: Boatloads of weed, the occasional LSD trip

1969: (Well, at least this was the same.)

THE CLOTHING

1969: Not much.

1999: Even less.

THE FOOD

1969: Whoooaa, we forgot about that, man...

1999: $12 for a 12-inch pizza ($21 in 2022)

THE MUSIC

1969: A slew of breakout musicians

1999: A slew of broken equipment

We would be here all day if we wrote about everything that was different about the two Woodstocks, but why not let the pictures do the talking? Below are some side-by-side photo comparisons of Woodstock '69 and Woodstock '99:

