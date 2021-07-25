City Of Rome Is Feeling Peace, Love, And Rage After HBO’s Woodstock 99 Documentary

From the crowd at the Capital Theater in Rome, to people posting online, many Central New Yorkers are feeling peace, love, and rage after HBO's Woodstock '99 documentary.

Here's several reviews from the People Places and Opinions of Rome NY Facebook group. Some are positive, while others are negative:

HBO's account of the massive and iconic music festival is the first of 3 documentaries that are being produced on Woodstock 99, including one that is currently in production by a London based company for Netflix. Several people in the area have been contacted and interviewed by producers and no one has been given an advance screening to see what kind of slant the producers have planned.

NYS Senator Joe Griffo, who was mayor of the city of Rome at the time and was probably the most important driving force behind holding the event in the city, told WIBX this:

"No matter what the producers do, there's no way they can make this community look bad," Griffo told us this past week, appearing on WIBX's Keeler in the Morning Show. "Everything we had control of ran smoothly." Griffo even believes that labeling the fiery end of the event on Sunday night as a "riot" is not accurate and over-exaggerates the real facts.

Violence, destruction, sexual assault, overheated revelers, overpriced water and bonfires are etched in the memory of this event. 'Woodstock 99: Peace, Love and Rage' shows the virtual sea of people who were on the grounds of the former Griffiss Air Force Base on that summer weekend in 1999 - where the total weekend attendance has been estimated at over 400,000.

