Vernon Downs Reopens – What You Need to Know Before You Go

Vernon Downs is finally reopening after being closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what you need to know before you go.

The casino will reopen today, Wednesday, September 9, from 4pm-12am. The rewards club and customer service center will remain closed.

The casino will be open Sundays-Thursdays, 9am-12am and Fridays and Saturdays, 9am-2am. Guests will be required to wear face masks while inside and social distancing will be enforced.

A number of added protections have been put in place to protect customers and staff.