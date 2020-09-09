Vernon Downs Reopens – What You Need to Know Before You Go
Vernon Downs is finally reopening after being closed during the coronavirus pandemic. Here's what you need to know before you go.
The casino will reopen today, Wednesday, September 9, from 4pm-12am. The rewards club and customer service center will remain closed.
The casino will be open Sundays-Thursdays, 9am-12am and Fridays and Saturdays, 9am-2am. Guests will be required to wear face masks while inside and social distancing will be enforced.
A number of added protections have been put in place to protect customers and staff.
- Prior to returning to work, all employees will have to pass a COVID-19 antibody test administered by a health professional.
- Prior to returning to work, all employees will receive training on COVID-19 safety and sanitation protocols.
- All employees will be instructed, at minimum, to wash their hands every 20 minutes, or use sanitizer when a sink is not available.
- Our employees and guests will be given a non-invasive temperature check before entering the facility.
- Our employees and guests will be required to wear appropriate face-coverings while in the facility.
Social distancing will be enforced across the property.
- We have placed hand sanitizer stations throughout the property, especially in high visibility areas.
- We use cleaning products and protocols that are approved for use against viruses, bacteria and other pathogens, and have engaged a top-tier sanitation consultancy to help implement best practices. This includes the addition of Electrostatic Disinfection Sprayers.
- We have increased the frequency of cleaning high-touch surfaces in public areas across our property including casino, hotel, restaurants and bars, spa, fitness center, pool area, public restrooms, hotel rooms, elevators, as well as frequently touched areas on the casino floor.
- Plexiglass barriers/shields have been installed at the Cage windows, Mutuels windows, Simulcast windows, Vernon Rewards® Players Club booth, and the Hotel front desk.
- We have upgraded our HVAC systems. We employ an Air Plasma Generator and Ultra Violet duct system to reduce microorganisms and pollutants by 99+%. Additionally, we upgraded our air filtration system to MERV 13 per the governor’s direction.