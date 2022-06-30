Woman Accused Of Trying To Rob North Utica Bank
A Utica woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to rob a Utica bank.
Utica Police say the woman entered the Citizens Bank branch on North Genesee Street and handed the teller a note, demanding a quantity of money.
Police say several other bank employees saw what was happening and immediately recognized the woman from prior dealings with the bank.
The woman fled from the bank after employees refused her demands.
31-year-old Danielle Hendricks was arrested and charged with attempted robbery.
[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]