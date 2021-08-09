With The NYS Fair In Syracuse Weeks Away, You’ll Need To Know About Hours Changing

2021 is flying by, we already are less than two weeks away from the Great New York State Fair. If you're used to going right as the gates open, you'll need to adjust your schedule.

Talking to people, there is certainly excitement in the air about the fair returning for the first time since 2019. Why wouldn't there be? It is not just the return of the New York State Fair, but it is a return to a yearly tradition for thousands in the area. Unlike previous years, the fair will not be opening its gates at 10 am as you might be used to.

Instead, the fair will open up an hour later at 11 am. That isn't the only aspect that is changing for 2021 though. Also the time the gates will close for the day is moving an hour up to 11 pm instead of Midnight according to the New York State Fair website. It isn't a massive change but definitely worth knowing.

So much is changing with the fair this year, some new vendors will be on-site, but many memorable ones have exited this year. Where the fair will remain the same is the music. So many incredible bands will be on site this year to provide much-needed entertainment. Much needed because it feels as if it's been a lifetime without being able to see this much live music in one place.

What are you most excited about at the Great New York State Fair? The first day will be here soon. August 20th, which is next Friday.

