Beware of Fake COVID-19 Vaccination Cards

Fake coronavirus vaccination cards. Who knew that this would be a thing?

With more and more places restricting access without proof of a coronavirus vaccination card, there is now a large amount of fake cards circulating and readily available. Apparently some people refuse to get vaccinated against the virus, but will instead get a fake proof of vaccination to say otherwise.

New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued an alert to protect New Yorkers from the dangers of fake coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination cards. The sale or distribution of blank or fraudulently-completed vaccination cards to individuals who have not actually received a vaccine poses a serious threat to the health of New York communities, and will impede the progress that has been made in combatting COVID-19. Falsifying vaccine cards and records, as well as the unauthorized use of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) seals, also violate various federal and New York state laws and is subject to civil and criminal enforcement.

“As the Delta variant becomes more prominent, it is more important than ever for New Yorkers to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Attorney General James. “Not only do fake and fraudulently-completed vaccination cards violate federal and state laws and the public trust, but they also put the health of our communities at risk and potentially prolong this public health crisis. I strongly urge New Yorkers to reject these fake vaccination cards and get the COVID-19 vaccine, so that we can move forward from this pandemic and return to normalcy as soon as possible.”

So now we know there is a way around getting access to some restaurants, concerts or public places even if you are unvaccinated. But how about this for an idea? Instead of going to the trouble of paying for a card that falsifies your vaccination, why not just get the shot? Remember it is free and you can get it almost everywhere!