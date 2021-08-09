Warning to Whitesboro Residents After Woman Seen Spraying Herself With Lighter Fluid

People do the strangest things that often leave us scratching our heads. A Whitesboro resident is warning everyone in the neighborhood after a woman walked through her yard, grabbed lighter fluid from her porch, and sprayed herself with it before walking away.

"Heads up to anyone in the area. We just had a girl literally walk through our yard, pass by our back door looking at it, to our porch and grab a can of starting fluid for the grill, maybe thinking it was bug spray, but continued to spray herself all over," the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, said.

Footage from a Ring camera at a home in the Whitesboro neighborhood shows the woman stopping at the porch, grabbing the can of starter fluid, and spraying it on herself. She may have thought it was bug spray, but she appears to look at the can before spraying.

The can is difficult to confuse with bug spray from looking at it though. "This is the can she sprayed herself all over with." And it says STARTING FLUID in big bold letters. Hope she didn't like a cigarette any time soon.

Provided Photo

The woman continued to walk towards the front of the house and into the driveway. "She looked into our car and went around the corner. No idea who she is."

The woman appears to just look into the window of the car and didn't attempt to open it. "Definitely the wildest thing I've seen in Whitesboro."

Provided photo

