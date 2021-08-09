Kyle Larson picked up his fifth win of the season by taking the checkered flag at the Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International.

Defending series champion Chase Elliot was second, with Martin Truex, Junior, Kyle Bush and Denny Hamlin rounding out the top five.

The 2020 Watkins Glen's race was moved to the road course at Daytona International Speedway because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grandstand seating sold out on Sunday for the sixth consecutive Cup race at the track, which sold out its camping area for the first time.

The series now shifts to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for another road course race next weekend.

Here's the remaining 20201 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:

Aug . 1 5 Nascar Cup Series at Indianapolis RC Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road 1 :00 PM NBC

Aug. 22 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 4:00 PM NBCSN

A ug . 2 8 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7 : 0 0 PM NBC

Sep. 5 Southern 500 – Round of 16 Darlington International Speedway 6:00 PM NBCSN

Sep . 1 1 Nascar Cup Series Richmond - Round of 16 Richmond Raceway 7 : 3 0 PM NBCSN

Sep. 18 Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Round of 16 Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 PM NBCSN

Sep . 2 6 South Point 400 - Round of 12 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7 : 0 0 PM NBCSN

Oct. 3 Nascar Cup Series Talladega - Round of 1 2 Talladega Superspeedway 2:00 PM NBC

Oct. 10 Bank of America 400 - Round of 12 Charlotte Motor Speedway 2:00 PM NBC

Oct . 17 Autotrader EchoPark 500 - Round of 8 Texas Motor Speedway 2 : 0 0 PM NBC

Oct. 24 Nascar Cup Series Kansas - Round of 8 Kansas Motor Speedway 3:00 PM NBCSN

Oct . 3 1 Nascar Cup Series Martinsville - Round of 8 Martinsville Speedway 2 : 0 0 PM NBC

Nov. 7 Nascar Cup Series - Championship Phoenix Raceway 3:00 PM NBC

