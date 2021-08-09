Fans Pack The Stands At Watkins Glen As Kyle Larson Picks Up The Win
Kyle Larson picked up his fifth win of the season by taking the checkered flag at the Go Bowling at the Glen NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International.
Defending series champion Chase Elliot was second, with Martin Truex, Junior, Kyle Bush and Denny Hamlin rounding out the top five.
The 2020 Watkins Glen's race was moved to the road course at Daytona International Speedway because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grandstand seating sold out on Sunday for the sixth consecutive Cup race at the track, which sold out its camping area for the first time.
The series now shifts to Indianapolis Motor Speedway for another road course race next weekend.
Here's the remaining 20201 NASCAR Cup Series schedule:
- Aug. 15 Nascar Cup Series at Indianapolis RC Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road 1:00 PM NBC
- Aug. 22 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 4:00 PM NBCSN
- Aug. 28 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7:00 PM NBC
- Sep. 5 Southern 500 – Round of 16 Darlington International Speedway 6:00 PM NBCSN
- Sep. 11 Nascar Cup Series Richmond - Round of 16 Richmond Raceway 7:30 PM NBCSN
- Sep. 18 Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Round of 16 Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 PM NBCSN
- Sep. 26 South Point 400 - Round of 12 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7:00 PM NBCSN
- Oct. 3 Nascar Cup Series Talladega - Round of 12 Talladega Superspeedway 2:00 PM NBC
- Oct. 10 Bank of America 400 - Round of 12 Charlotte Motor Speedway 2:00 PM NBC
- Oct. 17 Autotrader EchoPark 500 - Round of 8 Texas Motor Speedway 2:00 PM NBC
- Oct. 24 Nascar Cup Series Kansas - Round of 8 Kansas Motor Speedway 3:00 PM NBCSN
- Oct. 31 Nascar Cup Series Martinsville - Round of 8 Martinsville Speedway 2:00 PM NBC
- Nov. 7 Nascar Cup Series - Championship Phoenix Raceway 3:00 PM NBC
