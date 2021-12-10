Wind Advisory in Effect This Weekend, Record High Temps Possible
The National Weather Service (NWS) is issuing a wind advisory for several New York counties.
Winds, primarily coming from the southwest, are expected Saturday and Sunday with a force of between 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph.
The winds are the result of a low pressure system that the NWS says "will become quite large on Saturday as it pulls very warm air into much of the Eastern Seaboard. In fact, many locations over the Mid-Atlantic region will likely see record high temperatures Saturday afternoon under a brisk southwesterly winds."
Some areas will see record high temperatures on Saturday before a cold front moves in Saturday night. The storm front is expected to move out to sea on Sunday.
The NWS warns that winds could blow around objects that are not secured and says, “Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.”
Earlier today National Grid sent out a message regarding the potential for power outages over the weekend because of the strong winds and encouraged customers to be prepared.
Authorities are asking the public to be cautious outdoors, even when driving. The NWS advises that those operating high profile vehicles should use extra caution as well, as their size may render them more difficult to control in the high winds.
Outdoor objects should be secured.
The wind advisory is in effect on Saturday at 3:00pm ET until Sunday at 1:00am for the following counties:
- Cortland
- Madison
- Northern Oneida
- Onondaga
- Seneca
- Southern Cayuga
- Southern Oneida
- Steuben
- Schuyler
- Tompkins
- Yates
It includes the cities of:
- Auburn
- Boonville
- Corning
- Cortland
- Hamilton
- Hornell
- Ithaca
- Oneida
- Penn Yan
- Rome
- Seneca Falls
- Syracuse
- Utica
- Watkins Glen
Customers of National Grid can report outages and get updates on power restoration via text message.
To receive alerts from National Grid text the word “STORM” to NGRID (64743). To check the estimate time of restoration following a power outage text the word "SUM" followed by the name of your town, county, or state to NGRID. For example, if you live in Rome, New York text “SUM Rome” to 64743.
Alerts: STORM to NGRID
Restoration: SUM City Name to NGRID