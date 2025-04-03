Here’s How You Can Win Cash This Spring
We're giving out thousands of dollars in prize money this Spring, so don't miss your chance to Win Cash!
Here's what you need to know:
How to Enter
Listen to us for the codes you need to enter to Win Cash. We're hooking you up with TEN Win Cash codes every weekday. When you hear a code, type it below to enter the contest.
The Prizes
One lucky winner will be randomly selected each weekday to receive $1,000 through Friday, May 2.
We're not stopping there-- we're handing out ten times the money with TEN THOUSAND DOLLAR THURSDAY! On Thursday, April 24, and Thursday, May 1, we'll randomly select one winner to receive $10,000.
*This is a multi-market promotion that ends May 2, 2025. Codes are only valid until 11:59 p.m. local time the day they're given out but can be entered in any order. Enter just one code in each box for a valid entry. Check out the full terms and conditions HERE.*
