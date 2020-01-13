Take in the beauty of the Adirondacks mountains like never before. For the first time, you can be above snow covered treetops for a Wild Winter Walk.

The Wild Center has transformed the Wild Walk into an ultimate Winter Wonderland. Get unprecedented views of the snow-capped mountains as you walk up a trail of bridges to the treetops of the Adirondack forest. Visit a four-story twig tree house, crawl over a spider’s web or climb into the full-sized bald eagle’s nest at the highest point. There's even a snowball throwing range where you can play games or just toss snowballs into the forest below.

Photo Credit - The Wild Center

Snowshoe the trails on the Wild Center's 115 acre campus on your own or go on one of the guided Naturalist walks. You can even give ice fishing a try.

Photo Credit - The Wild Center

Stay warm as you get up close to the wildlife at the Wild Center where you'll see over 900 Adirondack animals. Explore 54,000-square-feet of exhibit halls and meet one of the many animals at an animal encounter. You can even go behind the scenes for a tour.

The Wild Center is open Friday to Sunday from 10am to 5pm and all week from February 14th-February 23rd for Winter Week.

The Wild Center is located at 45 Museum Drive in Tupper Lake. Learn more at Wildcenter.org.

