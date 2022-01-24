Looking for a camp to get away to?

The Butterfly Camp on Big Wolf Lake in Tupper Lake can be yours for $2.5 million.

The Butterfly Camp was built in 2005 and includes 14 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms!

It has been featured in "House Beautiful" and "Country Living" magazines.

Butterfly Camp is a secluded hideaway for those looking for a traditional family compound with many great camp features.

It is located in the Adirondack Park with towering shoreline pines, gardens, and exceptional lake and mountain views.

The Winter Camp is designed for year-round use and offers a two-story great room with fieldstone fireplace, five bedrooms and four baths.

The Summer Camp has a log cabin with exposed log beams, a stone fireplace and 2 screened porches and includes a summer sleeping cottage, gazebo, greenhouse and a 3-slip boathouse.

Believe it or not, some canoes and kayaks are included.

The property features beautiful perennial gardens and two beautiful sandy beaches.

It is set on 9.6 acres of land, with 668 feet of shoreline on Big Wolf Lake.

Wolf Lake is a private residential lake community with a mix of year-round and seasonal residents in Sullivan County, New York.

The residents own their own lots and houses plus a share of stock in Wolf Lake, Inc. which owns nearly 2,000 acres of hunting, fishing and passive recreational preserve.

Tupper Lake is a village in Franklin County, New York, United States. The population was 3,667 at the 2010 census. The village is located within the boundaries of the Adirondack Park, west of Lake Placid. Along with nearby Saranac Lake, these three villages make up what is known as the Tri-Lakes region. WIKIPEDIA

