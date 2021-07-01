Things are getting wilder in Chittenango. The animal park is expanding with a new arrival.

Meet Khari, a Southern White Rhinoceros. He will be part of the Wild Drive-Thru safari. Just not right away. "We are not rushing his public debut as we let him settle in at his own pace, but are hopeful he will soon be part of our drive-thru safari," park officials said.

The Wild Animal Park began over ten years ago when owner Jeff Taylor bought his kids a few goats for their birthday. The next year, they got a camel. Now we can all enjoy the wide range of domestic and exotic animals from all over the world at two different parks - the Wild Park and the Wild Drive-Thru Safari, that opened during the pandemic as a way for Taylor to keep the gates open.

Inside the park, you'll see lions and tigers and bears, oh my! The Wild Animal Park has one of the most diverse Big Cat collections in the country. There are also giraffes, camels, sloths, zebras, emu, birds, alligators and so much more. You can get up close and personal with some of the animals in exclusive encounters, go alligator fishing, take a train ride, and even mine for gold.

Inside the Drive-Thru safari, the animals will come right up to your car, especially if you have food.

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango is open 7 days a week. Tickets are $13.99 for adults and $11.99 for children. Learn more at Thewildpark.com.

