One Whitesboro Gas Station Is Priced So Much Cheaper Than Others

I haven't seen a single place that's offering gas this inexpensive in the Utica area. So if you're looking to fill up, this is the best place to go!

I guess I am lucky enough that this is on my ride to and from work on a daily basis. Actually, it's even where I filled up last as the stocking up on fuel craze was beginning. Kinney Drugs in Whitesboro I am noticing is not jumping on the bandwagon of raising prices like so many other gas stations locally. I noticed just on Saturday that fuel was costing only $2.89 per gallon! That's such a super low price when some places in the area are hopping around $3.15 for a gallon.

Vinnie Martone, TSM

I did just take a ride over to their Oriskany Boulevard location to double-check, and they did raise their price. But it's still only $2.95 for a gallon of gas. I drove by a few other places and noticed they aren't nearly as cheap. For instance, Fastrac in Marcy has their fuel priced at $3.05. If you just cruise over Mohawk you'll get fuel 10 cents cheaper. Sure, I bet if you're a member at BJ's you could save a little more on the price of gas, but that can be a hassle at times.

The $2.95 a gallon pricing is as of Monday, May 24th around Noon. Who knows if and when the price will rise at Kinney. So for now, I say just stop by Kinney Drugs and fill up that tank in Whitesboro.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State