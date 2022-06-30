New York Banned Sale Whipped Cream To Those Under 21

A friend was in a supermarket this week and overheard a store clerk deny a person under 21 from buying a can of spray whipped cream. You the kind. The kind that comes in a spray can that is great for desserts or simply on it's own.

But is that right? Was the clerk doing the responsible thing or merely following a New York State law? Turns out, it IS a law!

Legislation (S.2819-A) sponsored in the Senate by NYS Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr., prohibiting the sale of whipped cream chargers, also known as ‘whippits, whippets, or whip-its’ to persons under the age of twenty-one became law (Chapter 515) effective 11/25/2021.

Not only are the "whippets" dangerous to the kids, the cans are just tossed and become litter around the area as well. The New York law tries to prevent that.

This law will help to protect our youth from the dangers of this lethal chemical, while helping to clean up our neighborhoods.”

The days of just sending your kid in to buy something like whipped cream in a spray can are gone. But I honestly remember the days when our dad would send us to the store with a permission slip to buy him some cigarettes! Can you even imagine that happening in 2022? But as times change, laws change. There may even be a day when we see New York State become one of the first states to place a ban on smoking all together. The numbers of places that you can smoke and the taxes that are place on cigarettes are already a step in that direction.

