Which Counties In Central New York Might Be A Wee Bit Irish?
When you think of Central New York, do you think of a place that has a lot of people of Irish descent?
With the United States being the great melting pot that it is, there are people from all walks of life in this country. New York especially has quite the high amount of Irish people living here, if for no other reason than Ellis Island. Of course that was the place where millions of immigrants entered the U.S. How many of those immigrants moved 4 hours northwest to Central New York though?
Irish Or Not, We Sure Celebrate Like We Are
When it comes to March, it is the time when everyone celebrates St. Patrick's Day. To be honest, celebrating by getting drunk on green beer and eating too much corned beef may not have been how the Irish intended this day. In fact, St. Patrick's Day is considered a religious day. Either way, when it comes to how that day is celebrated in the United States, we here in Central New York sure know how to throw down.
Is Central New York Really Even All That Irish?
Well, that question truly depends. Some counties are, while other counties not so much. Much of that has to do with what cities are in what counties. Think about it, immigrants when coming to the United States typically would move where there is more opportunity for work. Cities like Syracuse, Utica, Albany, Rochester, and Buffalo of course being a few cities at least in Upstate New York that would have seen a lot of immigrants settle.
Ready To Find Out Which Counties Are The Most Irish In CNY?
Keep on scrolling down and find out.